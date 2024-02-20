Joanne Froggatt's unseen corner of private home away from the spotlight

She might be best known for appearing as Anna Bates in the adored period franchise Downton Abbey, but Joanne Froggatt is back on our screens with a brand new ITV drama called Breathtaking.

The harrowing new drama delves into the lives of medical consultants who worked on the front line of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on Rachel Clarke's memoir and co-written by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, the show sees Joanne play Dr Abbey Henderson, an acute medicine consultant who works tirelessly during the crisis.

Joanne has shared her plea for those to "not look away" from the show. "I hope that if people can watch it, if it’s not too triggering, then please do and please don’t look away," she told Stylist, adding: "It's so important we have an inkling of what the NHS did for us."

© ITV Joanne Froggatt as Abbey in Breathtaking

The actress has been praised for her performance so far, but away from her glittering acting career, the star tends to live a more low-key life.

Joanne, 43, has even shared the occasional glimpse into her home life on her social media, including her stunning garden and a cosy corner of her bedroom.

The star was previously living in a home in Buckinghamshire with her husband, James Cannon, however, it was reported that Joanne had moved out when they divorced in 2020.

Here are the glimpses we've seen of her home life...

Joanne Froggatt's kitchen

A hilarious snap of Joanne posing inside of a massive fridge was shot in what could be her own kitchen. The large retro-style fridge has plenty of space as Joanne demonstrates and the room also benefits from patio doors flooding the room with light. The stone floors are kept simple in an off-white hue and there is a small grey mat by the doorway.

© Instagram Joanne Froggatt kitchen

Joanne Froggatt's wardrobe

Like many, the Downton Abbey star was forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic – and that meant building a makeshift sound booth in her wardrobe. Joanne shared two candid snaps of her efforts which included lots of duvets for sound blocking.

© Instagram Joanne Froggatt's wardrobe

The star's wardrobe has built-in shelving units and wicker storage baskets – and at the time a lot of digital equipment!

Joanne's garden is a flower lover's haven

In 2020, Joanne took to social media to share her adoration for the NHS. As well as her fetching 'thank you' T-shirt, we were particularly taken by her impressive garden display. Joanne stood by a brick wall with lots of foliage, flowers and fruits behind her – so beautiful!

© Instagram Joanne Froggatt shared this photo from her garden

Another snap of her garden shows a cute bench tucked underneath a tree. The perfect spot for some me-time with a book we think.

© Instagram Joanne Froggatt in her garden at home

As well as posting photos from her home, Joanne also shares the odd photos with her beloved labrador.

This adorable selfie shows the actress with her dog out on a walk in her local park near her home.

© Instagram Joanne with her dog

She wrote in the caption: "Sunnier days. Me and my girl."