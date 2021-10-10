Joanne Froggatt makes candid confession about career ahead of 'challenging' role in Angela Black

Joanne Froggatt has made a candid confession about her acting career ahead of her turn as titular character Angela Black in ITV's gripping new thriller this weekend. The actress, perhaps best-known for her roles in Downton Abbey and ITV drama, Liar, spoke to HELLO! and other press, opening up about playing characters going through trauma.

MORE: Joanne Froggatt talks 'very emotional' moments in her storyline for her new drama

"I am drawn to those roles because they're incredible stories and incredibly challenging as an actor," she began, adding: "To be offered the opportunity to show great emotional range and really get into the psychology of a character, is what you do it for."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey and Liar star Joanne Froggatt reveals stunning garden

The star continued: "I've done lots of other sorts of roles as well, but those are the sorts of roles that stand out in people's memories because they're the most affecting, so I don't sort of seek them out but when they come my way and they're really well written I can't say no."

Joanne further explained how playing a part like Angela, a suburban homemaker who is being abused by her husband, that although she loves the challenge of an emotionally difficult part, she wouldn't undertake too much in a short space of time.

"I must admit I wouldn't plan on ever doing an Angela Black-type show and then going straight on to do another [similar] character straight afterwards," she said. "I've never gone back-to-back like that with two very intense characters. And I don't think that's something I'd ever particularly want to dive into just because physically and emotionally you need to put one to bed and have a break from that."

MORE: Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt makes extremely candid comment about her divorce

MORE: First look at Joanne Froggatt's dark new drama

Joanne Froggatt as Angela Black

The synopsis for the drama, which also features Game of Thrones actor Michiel Huisman and up-and-coming star Samuel Adewunmi in the cast, reads: "

"Angela Black's life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs' home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse.

"Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills Olivier's darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?"

Angela Black starts on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.