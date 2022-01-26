Strictly's AJ Odudu announces new project after pulling out of tour The presenter is taking on a new challenge

Strictly star AJ Odudu will be swapping her ballroom dress for adventure gear as she is due to front the second series of Channel 4's gruelling reality show The Bridge.

The eight-part series will see 16 strangers come together to take on an epic challenge for a chance to win a big cash prize.

Set in the paradise islands of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, the contestants must put their difference aside and work together to tackle the "ultimate test of physical ability, mental skill and teamwork".

Channel 4 teases the compelling series: "Going head to head, the teams face a race to build a bridge over 1,000 feet of water in just 12 days to reach the cash held on top of 'Fortune Rock'. But will whoever reaches the money first choose to share it with their teammates?"

The contestants will be overseen by adventurer and explorer Aldo Kane, who said that the competition is "one of the highest stake missions" he's ever worked on.

AJ is to front Channel 4's reality adventure show

Speaking about her new role in a Channel 4 statement, AJ said: "The opportunity to front The Bridge has happened almost serendipitously. From the Strictly Ballroom I have taken off onto my next, new adventure. Literally.

"It's so exciting to front a show that promises to push the envelope and I know The Bridge is going to be bold, full of excitement and filled with plenty of drama. Bring it on."

AJ reached the grand final with her partner Kai Widdrington while competing on Strictly but was devastated after she was forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining an injury to her ankle.

AJ was partnered with Kai Widdrington on Strictly

Earlier this year, the presenter also backed out of the Strictly Live Tour due to the same injury. In a statement, she said: "I'm devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice.

"I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I'll definitely be there to cheer them on."

