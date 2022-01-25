Strictly star AJ Odudu has a BIG reason to celebrate following health setback Famous friends were quick to react

By her own admission, AJ Odudu was "devastated" to have to withdraw from the Strictly tour after suffering a foot injury. But things are looking up for the star.

AJ took to Instagram on Monday to share some major news with fans – and her former Strictly colleagues were quick to show their support.

"I am excited to announce that I'll be hosting this year's @bafta red carpet show alongside my friend @tomindeed," she wrote, sharing a snapshot of herself with comedian Tom Allen. "I can't wait to whack on a posh frock and get chatting to this year's brilliant nominees. See you there."

Famous friends were quick to celebrate the news – including a number of Strictly stars. Among those to 'like' the post were Oti Mabuse, Karen Hauer, Shirley Ballas, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova. Johannes Radebe, meanwhile, shared a series of flame emojis.

AJ celebrated her big news with fans on Instagram

Tom also commented on the snapshot, telling the star: "We're going to have the best time!!!"

AJ, 33, was one of the favourites to take home the Glitterball Trophy in the 2021 series, but sadly as she trained for the final, she sustained a foot injury and had to withdraw from the show.

Her injury has also meant she is unable to take part in the Strictly tour, with her professional partner Kai Widdrington now dancing with 2020 finalist, Maisie Smith.

The star with her Strictly dance partner Kai

"I'm devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice," the heartbroken TV star said in a statement at the time. "I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I'll definitely be there to cheer them on."

When Kai and Maisie shared their first snap from the training room, AJ was quick to praise the pair, simply writing: "Go team."

