Strictly fans 'in tears' over AJ and Kai adorable hidden mics moment

It's fair to say that AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have become firm fan-favourites on Strictly Come Dancing after consistently delivering captivating performances on the dance floor - and now the pair have delighted fans thanks to the latest hidden microphone video!

The newly released video, which reveals what the dancing couples say to one another during their live performances on Saturday night, had viewers "in tears" after a heartwarming moment was captured between the two.

WATCH: Kai praises AJ in hidden mics clip

In the short clip, the dancing pair can be seen embracing in a hug after finishing their spellbinding Quickstep when Kai says to the presenter: "You ledge. Oh, you beauty! Well done. Well done, darling."

"Well, well done," he repeated.

Strictly fans took to the comments section to express their delight at the sweet moment. One person claimed they were "in tears", quoting Kai's words of praise: "YOU LEGEND, OH YOU BEAUTY, WELL DONE, WELL DONE DARLING." STOP, IM IN TEARS," while another person commented: "Honestly, I’ll never not cry."

A third person added: "I cried again. I didn’t think a couple would ever top Jay and Aliona’s Jive or Oti and Danny’s Samba for me but AJ and Kai’s Quickstep is my favourite dance EVER. Pure joy!"

AJ and Kai received a 40 from the judges for their Quickstep

Many fans also commented on their live performance on Saturday night, which saw them earn a top score of 40 from the judges. One person wrote: "AJ and Kai were absolutely brilliant, love these two," while another added: "AJ and Kai during the quickstep! Such an amazing dance."

It seemed the judges felt the same way at the weekend as Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse both gave the pair a standing ovation, with Anton Du Beke despairing that the dance couldn't be performed in Blackpool.

Craig Revel Horwood also had high praise for the dance on Saturday. He told AJ: "OMG darling, that was incredible. I loved it, classic, old fashioned, you ripped that floor up. Incredible!"

