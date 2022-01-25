BBC's latest series The Responder started on Monday evening and it seems it went down a treat thanks to its impressive cast and gripping storyline. The police drama sees Martin Freeman and MyAnna Buring leading the stars – but other cast members have stood out too.

One star of the show is Elizabeth Berrington who plays the therapist counselling police officer Chris (played by Martin) through his hard times. If you recognise the actress but want to know more – find out all of the details below…

WATCH: The Responder official trailer

Who is Elizabeth Berrington and what else has she been in?

Elizabeth Berrington, 51, is an English actress who has enjoyed plenty of success throughout her acting career. Viewers are sure to recognise her from many popular TV shows in which she has appeared including: Doctor Who, Waterloo Road and Stella.

Her other notable TV credit comes in the form of The Office, in which she starred opposite her Responder co-star Martin in the Christmas special. The actors played Anne and Tim respectively. However, Elizabeth has also had roles in many films, such as Fred Claus, Yesterday and, more recently, Spencer.

Elizabeth Berrington in The Responder

Who does Elizabeth Berrington play in The Responder?

Elizabeth makes her debut in the opening moments of episode one of The Responder as a therapist who is helping Chris with his mental health issues. Other actors appearing in The Responder include Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves, Warren Brown as Ray Mullen and Ian Hart as Carl.

Do you recognise the actress?

What have the fans said about The Responder?

Viewers seemed to be full of praise for the show and many gave their verdict on social media. One person wrote: "Gritty, dark, authentic, gripping. Superb acting from Martin Freeman and the casting on point."

A second fan added: "#TheResponder on @BBCOne starring Martin Freeman is brilliant! He’s so convincing as a Liverpudlian and I see him with new eyes! Fantastic performance!"

