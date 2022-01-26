The Responder: viewers all have same reaction after episode two Fans of the show are taking to Twitter

The BBC's new police drama, The Responder, continued with its second episode on Tuesday night and has been met with a hugely positive response from viewers, who all seem to be binge-watching the show.

The five-part series follows urgent response officer Chris Carson, played by Martin Freeman, who finds himself in the middle of a moral crisis at work.

The latest episode saw things heat up for Chris after trying to help young addict Casey escape from drug dealer Carl. The second instalment seems to have gone down a storm with viewers who took to Twitter to praise the drama.

One person wrote: "Just finished binge-watching #TheResponder. Absolutely brilliant! If you've not watched it yet, give it a go," while another added: "Just finished watching #TheResponder tonight. Brilliant TV. Every role was well acted and believable, and every line of script was genuine. Tremendous TV. Hope there's more to come."

A third person commented: "That’s #TheResponder completed. A terrific series from start to finish. The intense study of human emotions within troubled relationships was brilliantly portrayed by a fabulous cast. Kudos to everyone involved," while another agreed, adding: "Just finished off #TheResponder - just had to be done! Brilliant drama @tonyshoey, well written, great cast and #MartinFreeman's scouse accent was to a tee!"

Viewers praised Emily Fairn's performance as Casey

Fans of the series were also quick to applaud the acting performances by Emily Fairn and Josh Finan, who play young addict Casey and petty criminal Marco. One viewer tweeted: "Emily Fairn as Casey and @JoshFinan as Marco are real standouts in #TheResponder. Stars in the making," while another added: "Loving Emily Fairn (Casey) and Josh Finan (Marco)."

A third person wrote: "Absolutely love it. Martin Freeman is outstanding and I'm a scouser. Amazing acting also by the young woman playing Casey."

