Virgin River fans will be delighted to hear that the brains behind the popular show has been busy working on some new projects. Robyn Carr, who wrote the Virgin River series of novels which were adapted for Netflix, has a brand new book out very soon.

Posting on her website and social media, the writer revealed her upcoming title, A Family Affair, will be released on 5 April, 2022.

Alexandra Breckenridge talks 'pain' on set of Virgin River

The synopsis for the book reads: "When a woman notices a young pregnant woman attending her husband’s funeral she realizes his mid-life crisis went far beyond his weekend warrior lifestyle. Carr tackles the serious issues women face with humor and heart."

Although the latest novel from Robyn is not within the Virgin River collection, the news has gone down well with fans of her work. One person wrote on her recent Instagram post: "I wait all year for a new book by Robyn Carr.

Virgin River has a huge fan base

"She is my all-time guilty pleasure. My beautiful daughter buys me the audio version on CD and during the pandemic I have listened to them several times. Thanks Ms. Carr!"

A second added: "So excited! Can't wait!", as a third agreed: "That's exciting news… but not sure I can wait that long, guess I'll be rereading all your other books while I wait."

Are you a fan of the book series?

The release of A Family Affair in the spring will no doubt come as a welcome interim for Robyn Carr and Virgin River fans as they await the fourth instalment of the TV adaptation, which is thought to be landing on Netflix later this year.

It will also soften the blow for fans following setbacks the drama series has faced recently due to filming being postponed.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays the lead role of Mel Monroe in the show, took to Instagram earlier this month telling fans that production on season five had been halted. "We were supposed to start [filming] in March," she began, adding: "But it was pushed so... I don't know. I don't know man."

