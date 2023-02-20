All you need to know about Virgin River star Martin Henderson's love life The actor played Jack Sheridan in the Netflix drama

Martin Henderson is best known to viewers for playing charming romantic leads. From his time on Grey's Anatomy where he played Nathan Riggs, Meredith's post-Derek fling, to his current starring role as former US marine turned barkeep Jack Sheridan on Virgin River. But how much do you know about the actor when the cameras are off?

Before you find out all there is to know about the actor's love life, check out the adorable video below to see the cast of Virgin River celebrating Martin's birthday!

WATCH: The cast of Virgin River take a break from filming to celebrate Martin Henderson's birthday

Loading the player...

Keep reading to find out more about Martin's love life...

Is Martin Henderson married?

While the 48-year-old star has never been married, he has been linked to a number of huge stars over the years. At the moment, he is said to be dating a New Zealand-based interior designer. It's not known when the couple, who reportedly are living together on Great Barrier Island, first met but they have been together since last year it seems.

It seems that the two are pretty serious as Martin has even begun to share photos featuring Penny's children to his Instagram account. A previous photo showed Martin driving a truck down a muddy road with two young boys sat in the car.

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge drops big clue about show's future beyond season five

MORE: Virgin River fans reveal fresh theory about major plotline - and it'll surprise you

He was dating Mexican model Aisha Mendez until January 2021, and they even quarantined together in a New Zealand hotel during the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's believed that in the last year, the couple have gone their separate ways. Martin initially confirmed their relationship in early 2020 with a sweet Instagram post, although this has since been deleted.

Martin dated Mexican model Aisha Mendez in 2021

The TV star was previously in a relationship with movie producer and director Helen Randag and in 2012, he was linked to actress Demi Moore following her divorce from Ashton Kutcher. And although Martin shared a kiss with Britney Spears in the music video for her hit single Toxic, the two were never anything more than friends.

Does Martin Henderson have children?

No, while Martin doesn't have any kids, he is a devoted dog dad to his gorgeous pup named Sammy. Martin often shares snaps of his canine companion on his Instagram account. In one recent post, which featured a close-up shot of his Sammy on the beach, he gushed: "I love him so much. Even when he gets coated in fine sand and leaves it ALL over the boat."

Martin is a devoted dog dad to his gorgeous pup named Sammy

Did Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge ever date?

Contrary to what some might believe, Martin has never dated his Virgin River co-star Alexandra Breckenridge. While the duo have undeniable on-screen chemistry, they have remained firm friends since the series began back in 2019.

Martin shares a close bond with his Virgin River co-star Alexandra Breckenridge

In fact, Mel actress Alexandra has been married to her musician Casey Hooper, who is the lead guitarist for pop star Katy Perry, since 2015. They share two young children together, a four-year-old son named Jack and a three-year-old daughter, Billie.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.