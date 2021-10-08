We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Squid Game is on track to be Netflix’s biggest show ever with the South Korean horror drama attracting millions of viewers worldwide.

The gory show follows a group of contestants all fighting for survival in a twisted game show in the hopes of winning a big cash prize. With bloody violence and scenes that will keep you awake at night, the show has got everyone talking.

WATCH: Have you caught up with the gory drama series yet?

So with Halloween just around the corner, we can expect to see Squid Game costumes dominating the spooky season this year. Read on to find out how to get your hands on one of those pink jumpsuits!

Hallowen idea 1: Squid Game player outfit

If green is your colour then why not dress as one of the Squid Game players this Halloween. This is a super easy outfit to put together, consisting of a teal green tracksuit and white trainers. It’s also perfect for group costumes!

Tracksuit, £12.80, Amazon

Trainers, £39.81, Amazon

Hallowen idea 2: Squid Game Guard outfit

If you’re opting for the enigmatic guard look this year then simply get yourself a pink jumpsuit and a mask. Looking utterly sinister has never been so easy!

Jumpsuit, £22.05, Amazon

Mask, £9.59, Amazon

Hallowen idea 3: Squid Game The Front Man mask

This is the perfect look for those who want to keep it low key. Simply fashion this distinctive Front Man mask to give people a fright this spooky season.

Front Man mask, £9.09, Amazon

Hallowen idea 4: Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Girl

Possibly the most creepy costume of all, the Red Light, Green Light Girl outfit is simple but very effective. Throw together an orange dress over a yellow shirt with some knee-high socks to get the look.

Orange dress, £12.86, Amazon

Yellow button-down t-shirt, £6.49, Amazon

Knee high white socks, £2.97, Amazon

