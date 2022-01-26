Ozark boss hints at Marty and Wendy Byrde's fate in season finale Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

Ozark dropped the first half of its fourth and final season Netflix last week and it's already the only thing that fans can think about.

However, the crime drama, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, will be back later in the year for the second batch of episodes. But what will happen to the Byrdes?

Showrunner Chris Munday has opened up about what's in store for the series' final episodes - and it seems that the focus is well and truly on Marty and Wendy and the fate of their relationship.

The writer told Entertainment Weekly: "The final tease really comes down to Marty and Wendy. We usually frame everything through the marriage, as much as Ruth [played by Julia Garner] is this gigantic part of the show, obviously."

He continued: "For the Byrdes, at a certain point the final seven to me are about, at what time is it healthy to stay in, and at what time is it healthy to get out, in terms of that partnership? And so, to me, I really think the back seven is pretty intensely about marriage and family."

The final season will focus on "family" according to showrunner Chris Munday

Meanwhile fans will have to wait a little longer to find out where Marty and Wendy find themselves at the end of the story. The second half of season four has already been filmed and is ready for release, however, audiences won't be able to see them until later this year.

Previous seasons have consisted of just ten episodes and explaining why the final instalment has been divided up this way, Chris previously stated that he believed ten episodes would not be enough to wrap up the whole story in a satisfying way.

He told The Wrap: "Really the decision has always been between is it four [seasons] or is it five [seasons]? And then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, 'We'll do four but we'll make it long and split it in this way,' and that felt perfect."

