When will Ozark season four part two be released? The Netflix crime drama finally returned to screens this month

Netflix crime drama Ozark finally returned to screens this month and many viewers (ourselves included) didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in.

MORE: Ozark season four reviews are in - but fans aren't happy with this detail

As fans will know, only the first half of the final season is currently available to watch as the streaming service has decided to separate the season into two, seven-episode long parts. However, now there's just one question of fans' lips - when should we expect the second part? Keep reading for everything we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched the new episodes of Ozark yet?

The good news is that the final batch of episodes is complete and ready to be released. However, bosses behind the show have not yet announced when it might hit screens.

MORE: 11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

MORE: Netflix shares trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two - but fans are not happy

It has previously been confirmed that it will be "sometimes in 2022" and appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show earlier this month, star of the series Jason Bateman teased that it would be "kinda soon", so it seems that fans won't be waiting around for too much longer.

Previous seasons have consisted of just ten episodes and explaining why the final instalment has been divided up this way, showrunner Chris Mundy stated that he believed ten episodes would not be enough to wrap up the whole story in a satisfying way.

The Netflix crime drama finally returned to screens with new episodes this month

"We always thought five [seasons] was the outside number," he told The Wrap. "It just felt like after that – we didn't want to repeat ourselves, we didn't want the show to feel like it was continuing because it was a TV show and it had to go on.

MORE: Virgin River star sends heartfelt message to fans amid filming delays

"So really the decision has always been between is it four [seasons] or is it five [seasons] and then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, 'We'll do four but we'll make it long and split it in this way,' and that felt perfect."

Ozark is not the only series on the streaming site that has had its final season split into two parts. Lucifer and Grace and Frankie, among others, have also had their last instalments divvied up in this way.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox