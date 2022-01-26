Ozark: 7 shows to watch if you love Netflix drama

Ozark is finally back on Netflix, and we are loving the new episodes of the hit Jason Bateman show. However, if you have already sped through the new episodes and are looking for something new, we have you covered! Check out our top picks here…

The Americans – Amazon Prime Video

Family meets crime once again in this seriously underrated series about a happy American family living in the suburbs… who are in fact Russian sleeper agents. Even their children have no idea of their true identities, as they must keep up appearances as travel agents while leading a double life providing information to Russia.

The Outsider – NOW/Sky

Loved Jason Bateman in his more serious roles? If so, you will love him in the Stephen King horror drama as Terry, a baseball coach arrested for the murder of a young boy. The show was first released in 2020, and the author has already written the scripts for season two, so watch this space.

Dopesick – Disney+

A gritty drama into prescription drugs, the Disney+ show looks like how the US had an opioid crisis following the introduction of the addictive drug Oxycontin, which was mislabelled by stating that only one percent of usage leads to addiction – leading to countless lives being destroyed. A must-watch.

Bloodline - Netflix

Set in the Florida Keys, Bloodline is a family focused show following four siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when their black sheep brother returns home.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord - Netflix

Want to know more about the realities of the drug dealing industry? This docuseries follows Maximilian AKA Shiny Flakes, who was arrested for selling approx. 4.1 million euros worth of drugs - from his childhood bedroom. Using his own website shinyflakes.com and the German postal service, at 19-years old he ran an international drugs empire by himself - selling one tonne of drugs over 14 months.

ZeroZeroZero – Amazon Prime Video

This heart-pounding tale follows the journey of a cocaine shipment - from the moment the Italian cartel decides to buy it, right up until the cargo is delivered and paid for, passing through its packaging in Mexico and shipment across the Atlantic Ocean.

A Teacher – BBC iPlayer

Executively produced by Jason Bateman, the series looks at the illicit relationship between a high school teacher and her 18-year-old student. Kate Mara plays Claire Wilson, the English teacher at the centre of the drama, while Nick Robinson, who has previously appeared in Jurassic World and Love, Simon stars as 18-year-old student Eric Walker.

