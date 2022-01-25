Is Munich: The Edge of War based on a true story? The Netflix film stars George MacKay and Jeremy Irons…

Netflix's latest movie offering comes in the form of Munich: The Edge of the War – a brand new war epic that's full of stellar actors including Jeremy Irons and George MacKay.

The synopsis for the film reads: "It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution.

"With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger."

The film, of course, following events surrounding the Second World War, but many are wondering if the movie's central plot is based on a true story. Find out all you need to know here…

Is Munich: The Edge of War based on a true story?

The film has been adapted from the novel of the same name written by Robert Harris, which follows university classmates Hugh (George MacKay) and Paul (Jannis Niewöhner) who find themselves at the centre of negotiations.

But while both the book and the Netflix adaptation centre on WWII, the actual plot and story of the communication between the two young men is fiction.

However, some elements are true; for example, the Munich Conference did happen in real life and even happened in the same building in which the scenes for the film were shot.

George MacKay as Hugh Legat

Novelist Robert Harris said of shooting in the historical building: "I think one of the triumphs of the film is how much of it is filmed in the building where the Munich conference took place.

"Because you couldn't invent that, an art director couldn't reconstruct that extraordinary building. It was finished in 1937, I think, and very much Hitler's own creation. And so, one of the great moments of the film is when you see everyone sitting around in that great room, and you realize it must have been like that."

And some of the central characters are, obviously, based on real people. Most notably the former Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain who is played by Jeremy Irons and Adolf Hitler who was portrayed by Ulrich Matthes.

Jeremy Irons and George MacKay lead the cast

Who stars in Munich: The Edge of War?

As mentioned, George MacKay stars in the movie as civil servant Hugh Legat while Jannis Niewöhner plays Paul Hartmaan. George is perhaps best known for his breakout role in 2020 war film, 1917, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth and Andrew Scott. The film was directed by Sam Mendes and picked up seven BAFTAs.

Film fanatics will be aware of Jeremy Irons, who plays the former Prime Minister. The esteemed actor is known for his roles in M. Butterfly, The Man in the Iron Mask and The Lion King. He's also an experience theatre actor and has had many roles in Shakespeare productions.

Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain

What are fans saying about Munich: The Edge of War?

Fans appeared to be impressed by the film as a whole and took to social media to express their views. One person tweeted: "#MunichTheEdgeofWar left me breathless. Extraordinary story, obviously, and brilliant performances from the main cast. Must-see."

A second wrote: "@Robert___Harris’ terrific novel #MunichTheEdgeofWar becomes a thrilling, pacy account of the disastrous events of the famous 1938 conference, with a brilliant turn from Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain."

