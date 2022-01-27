Viewers 'in tears' after watching 'moving' moment in Jay Blades documentary 

Jay Blades' new documentary, Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51, made its debut on BBC One on Wednesday night, leaving viewers "in tears" during a "moving" moment.

The programme follows Jay on his journey to literacy as he faces the challenge of learning to read as an adult.

Viewers were in tears watching a particularly moving scene that saw Jay read a book to his 15-year-old daughter for the first time. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Jay's story is inspirational to anyone struggling thinking it's too late to start again. Reading to your daughter for the first time, tears ran down my face at that poignant moment for you," while another added: "#jaybladeslearningtoreadat51 was so interesting and wholesome. When he read the book to his daughter at the end I cried happy tears."

Fans were also touched when Jay was able to read a letter sent to him by his daughter. One person commented: "My eyes are leaking! @jayblades_ reading his daughter's letter had me all emotional!" while another person found the whole documentary emotional, writing: "In tears watching #JayBlades learning to read. Deeply moving documentary of triumph over adversity."

Many viewers took to social media to praise Jay for his honesty in the documentary, with one person tweeting: "What an absolutely fantastic programme. Thank you for being so open and honest about your learning difficulties," while another added: "Excellent programme tonight. Thank you for your honesty and for letting us into the challenges you have faced. Really humbling and inspiring."

A third person added: "That was by far the best documentary that I have seen in years. Thank you for sharing your journey."

Viewers were touched when Jay read a letter from his daughter

Viewers also hailed the documentary as an important "recognition of dyslexia" and praised it for raising awareness of the learning difficulty. One person wrote: "Such a powerful documentary on the importance of support and recognition of dyslexia, social mobility and literacy in the UK," while another added: "Really insightful and powerful programme tonight - well done to @jayblades_ and @BBCOne for raising awareness of adult literacy."

