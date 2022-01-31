Trigger Point: viewers think they have already worked out plot twist Spoilers ahead!

ITV's new police drama, Trigger Point, continued on Sunday night with its second episode - and viewers think they've worked out the plot twist already.

The latest instalment saw bomb disposal officer Lana Washington and her team continue to investigate into who is behind the terrorist campaign threatening London.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger when Lana was called to diffuse a nail bomb left hanging from a door handle, with a hostage chained to the other side.

Viewers think they've worked out who is behind the terror attacks already and are pinning the blame on Lana's boyfriend, DI Youngblood. Fans of the show became suspicious after Youngblood dismissed Lana's hypothesis that the bombers are setting up the attacks to make it look like an Islamist terror group is behind it.

One person took to Twitter writing: "This Youngblood chap yeah, I’m telling you now, he’s definite a sus," while another added: "I'm saying it now.....YOUNGBLOOD."

Viewers think DI Youngblood has something to do with the terror attacks

A third person added: "Fairly certain her boyfriend is a bent copper. Youngblood, I’ve got my eyes on you," while another commented: "This has definitely got something to do with Youngblood!"

Many fans also took to Twitter to praise the compelling episode. One person wrote: "What a show! And that ending tonight?!?! Why?!?! @Vicky_McClure is absolutely fantastic. And it is so great to see @warrenisbrownback on my tele again."

Another viewer added: "Just caught up on the first two episodes of TRIGGER POINT on

@ITV. WOW! Another drama from the makers of @Line_of_duty and a massive shock in the first episode. Looking forward to the rest."

Fans praised the compelling episode

Other viewers were disappointed that Adrian Lester's character didn't return in the second episode, after being killed in an explosion at the end of the first. One person tweeted: "Really enjoying #TriggerPoint so far but I'm disappointed we lost one particular character so early (I won't say who) as we don't see them on TV enough these days, great actor," while another added: "Can’t believe #TriggerPoint blew up Adrian Lester in episode one."

A third person agreed, commenting: "Gutted Adrian's character has been killed off! Won't be the same now."

