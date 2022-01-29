The Masked Singer: Firework & Doughnuts revealed in dramatic double elimination - find out here Did you guess the celebrities behind the masks?

The Masked Singer bid farewell to not one but two celebrities on Saturday night's episode in a dramatic shake-up.

Musician and actor Olly Alexander joined the judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan for the latest instalment, which featured a double elimination. All seven remaining masks took to the stage to perform but sadly, two celebrities had to say goodbye. Find out who was unmasked below!

First to be sent home after receiving the fewest votes from the audience was Firework. When they took off their mask, both judges and audience were surprised to learn that the celebrity behind the mask was After Hours star Jaime Winstone.

Speaking about their time in the competition, Jaime said that she took part in the show for her son, Raymond, but she hadn't revealed to him that she'd be taking part in the show.

The second celebrity unmasked was Doughnuts, who was revealed to be footballing legend Michael Owen.

He said he thought every football fan in the UK would be surprised to see him on the show.

Olly Alexander joined the panel for Saturday night's show

Before exiting the show, both celebrities proceeded to give one final performance, with Jaime singing Waterloo by ABBA, while while Micael took to the stage to perform Everybody Get Up by Five.

Firework and Doughnut's unmasking follows last week's episode which saw Poodle unmasked as the lead singer of British band Keane, Tom Chaplin.

Chandelier was the first persona to be exposed as singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Heather Small, followed by Snow Leopard and Lion Fish who turned out to be Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford and singer Will Young respectively.

Bagpipes was then the next mask to be booted off the show and was unveiled to be professional tennis player Pat Cash.

