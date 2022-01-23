Trigger Point: Everything you need to know about Vicky McClure's new police drama We can't wait for this!

We love nothing more than a gripping police drama, and Vicky McClure's brand new six-part series Trigger Point is one we can't wait to get stuck into.

The new series, which comes from the makers of Line of Duty, looks like it's going to be an utterly gripping watch from start to finish and boasts a stellar supporting cast too. Want to know more? Keep reading for all the info you need on Trigger Point...

WATCH: ITV share teaser for new crime drama Trigger Point

What is Trigger Point about?

The series follows a bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington, who is on the verge of a crisis after years at the frontline. Things only get worse when she and her colleague Joel find themselves at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind a series of terrorist attacks in London.

Vicky McClure leads the cast of the new drama

The official synopsis from ITV reads: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds, how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point?

Joining Line of Duty star Vicky in the cast of the show are a number of familiar faces, including Adrian Lester, who will play Joel, After Life star Kerry Godliman and The Girl Before star Mark Stanley.

Adrian Lester also stars in the new series

The cast also includes Luther's Warren Brown, Cal MacAninch, Manjinder Virk and actor Ralph Ineson, best known for his roles in The Office and Game of Thrones.

Where was Trigger Point filmed?

Trigger Point was shot on location in London, where the series is set. Speaking to ITV, Adrian revealed that it was a nice surprise to actually shoot in the UK capital as most production crews actually like to shoot elsewhere and pretend it's London.

Will you be watching Trigger Point?

"All of episode one was shot on an estate in north London," he said. "Lots of the residents who live there were paid by the company to help and take part in the scenes. It's a huge amount of disruption for them but they were very good about it."

Jed added that the crew faced further difficulties due to the nature of the show. He said: "Getting access to film in London is always hard because it's a big bustling city, and then on top of that when we say we want to blow things up there's an incredible amount of paperwork."

When does Trigger Point air?

The first episode of Trigger Point will air on ITV1 on Sunday 23rd January at 9pm. The series will then continue to air at the same slot each Sunday night until its conclusion.

