ITV reveal first look and airdate of new Sheridan Smith drama No Return

Who doesn't love a good Sheridan Smith drama? Following her turn in BBC One's Four Lives and Channel 5's The Teacher, the award-winning actress will be taking on a new role in new family drama No Return.

The series follows a family on holiday in Turkey who get caught up in an extended legal battle with intense media coverage. If, like us, you can't wait to watch, check out the trailer below…

It's been confirmed that the four-part series will begin airing on Monday 7 February 2022 at 9pm and continue to air weekly in the same time slot until its conclusion. For those who want to binge the series, however, all four episodes will be available to watch on ITV Hub immediately after the first instalment's broadcast.

The drama has been written by Danny Brocklehurst, who also penned the Brassic, Come Home and Harlan Coben's The Stranger, and is set to explore the themes of parental love, guilt, grievances and consent.

As the official synopsis reads: "Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much needed time together. Until unsuspecting Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel.

The ITV drama will begin airing on Monday 7 February

"Suddenly Kathy and Martin's world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son's freedom against extremely challenging circumstances."

Joining Sheridan in the cast are a number of familiar faces, including Michael Jibson, who also starred in Four Lives but who is perhaps best known for his roles in Quiz and Honour.

He will play Kathy's husband Martin, while The Kid Who Would Be King star Louis Ashbourne Serkis will play the couple's son Noah. Newcomer Lily Sutcliffe completes the family as their young daughter Jessica.

Speaking about the series Gavin & Stacey star said is confident that viewers will be "gripped" by No Return's emotional story."It was harrowing to film," she said in a statement. "I've done lots of different roles but this is just like a hell ride – you don't really come up for air until the end... I hope viewers will be gripped to see what happens next."

She added: "I'm sure people will think about what they would do if that was their child... When I read the script, and then when I was playing the role, I was thinking, 'My god, if this was my son Billy, I can't imagine how I would feel.'"

