The Chase star speaks out after storming off show amid mental health struggle The quizzing expert shocked viewers on Wednesday's episode with his unexpected outburst

The Chase star Mark Labbett has issued an apology to viewers after storming off the ITV show earlier this week.

The quizzing expert, who goes by the nickname 'The Beast', shocked viewers on Wednesday's episode with his unexpected outburst after losing to the contestants with just seconds remaining on the clock. When host Bradley Walsh turned to Mark to discuss the defeat, he simply said "I'm off," before punching part of the set in anger and walking away.

Bradley was rendered speechless for a few moments but quipped to the camera: "I apologise to any kids watching, that is not how you should take defeat."

However, following the episode's broadcast, Mark took to Twitter to apologise to viewers, admitting that he was not in a good place mentally before the game. He wrote: "Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight. My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears. A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn't help."

Mark has apologised for his outburst earlier this week

Fans quickly rushed to comments to support Mark, with one person writing: "You were fab as always, was a great team. I took it as part of 'Beast' persona, nothing more. Take care of you."

Another added: "My daughter & I assumed it was a bit of theatre, so the only disappointment is hearing that you were struggling at the time. Everyone is allowed a bad day, and I will be showing your post to my 13yo tonight so she knows it's OK to be frustrated sometimes, too."

His fellow Chaser Paul Sinha chimed in: "You should never have to apologise for the crime of 'being human'. I'd have been nowhere on those questions," to which Mark replied: "Thanks bud."

Mark has been part of the ITV quiz show since 2009 and last year was recruited for the US version of The Chase in a reported six-figure deal.

