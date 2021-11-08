Amanda Owen celebrates major career milestone with family photo 

Amanda Owen celebrated a major career milestone over the weekend and posted a family photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Amanda’s new book Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess has reached number three in The Sunday Times Bestseller List and the Our Yorkshire Farm star took to Instagram to celebrate her success.

The shepherdess posted a series of snaps to social media, including one of her family at Ravenseat, one of a pile of horse manure and two more photos of the Bestseller List and her new book. Captioning the photos, Amanda wrote: "They’re my number one. We’ve had plenty of number two’s to deal with and now we have a number three!!! Absolutely stunned to learn that my book is at number three in the @thetimes @thetimesbooks bestseller charts!"

Amanda was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans who said her achievement was well deserved. One person wrote: "Truly deserved Amanda! Congratulations," while another added: "You have a lot of fans, Amanda, so not surprising at all. Congratulations."

Many fans also expressed their love for the Channel 5 show as well as the farming family. One person commented: "Just adore your lovely family Amanda and Clive, enjoying your books too," while another added: "Congratulations, fabulous news! Love the show and you and your wonderful family."

Amanda took to Instagram to celebrate her achievement

Amanda’s book, which was released at the end of October, has already received sterling reviews from fans who are enjoying its colourful photos and hearty recipes. One person took to Amanda’s comment section on Instagram to praise the book, writing: "Congratulations on your wonderful new book. Beautiful book, lovely recipes and gorgeous photos," while another added: "It’s a beautiful book with stunning photographs to accompany the words."

Amanda’s fifth book, Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess is a celebration of food and farming, combining photographs, recipes and anecdotes from Ravenseat. The book includes "funny and charming stories about life with her family and their many four-legged charges," and describes the family’s activities at their farm, "from lambing and shearing to haymaking and feeding the flock in midwinter."

