Around the World in 80 Days: viewers spot major hint for series two plot

The BBC's hugely popular adventurer series, Around the World in 80 Days, came to a conclusion on Sunday night and viewers think they have spotted a hint towards the plot of the second series.

The drama stars David Tennant as gentleman adventurer Phileas Fogg, who sets out to travel around the world in just 80 days with the help of his two companions, Abigail Fix Fortescue (Leonie Benesch) and Jean Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma).

In the final moments of the eighth episode, the trio of travellers can be seen basking in their glory in the Reform Club after locking the rest of the members out of the room. While reading a newspaper, a story catches Fix's attention. She tells the others: "Look! Something has been attacking shipping and causing all sorts of bother. They think it might be a giant narwhal."

After discussing what it could be, Fogg says: "Sounds interesting though. Where's this supposed to be happening?"

Viewers think that the talk of a "giant narwhal" is a nod to Captain Nemo, a fictional character created by the same author behind Around the World in 80 Days, Jules Verne. In Verne's other novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas, Captain Nemo and Fogg cross paths after their ships collide.

Viewers spotted a hint towards season two's plot

Fans of the show are hoping that Captain Nemo could be a new character in the second series. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Maybe a nod to a second series where they meet Captain Nemo perhaps? Here’s hoping," while another added: "Simply amazing TV. Looking forward to the hint of Captain Nemo surfacing soon!"

A third person added: "Unbelievably only five people on Twitter picked up on the massive hint at the end of #AroundTheWorldIn80Days about season two being 20,000 Leagues under the Sea with Captain Nemo. That’s why they mentioned the narwhals!"

Fans praised the "brilliant" series

Many viewers also took to Twitter to praise the compelling series, with one person writing: "#AroundtheWorldin80days was absolutely brilliant! Great cast and production," while another added: "Well, that was an action-packed, rip-roaring ride! Huge congratulations to everyone involved in Around the World in 80 Days - great stuff."

While we don't have a release date for the second series yet, we do know that the show is due to return.

Let's hope that filming begins soon!

