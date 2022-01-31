Viewers concerned for favourite character after The Good Karma Hospital's latest episode Are you watching the ITV drama?

ITV's Good Karma Hospital returned for the second episode in the latest series, but it seems the most recent instalment had fans concerned about the character Dr Ruby Walker, who is played by Amrita Acharia.

Taking to social media after the episode aired, many were worried that Ruby is set to leave the hospital for good after she faced a number of setbacks, before revealing to Dr Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman) at the very end of the episode she was leaving to go and care for her dying father.

Many were worried this meant that Ruby would not be coming back, especially after the arrival of two new doctors this season, Dr Niki Sharma (Rebecca Ablack) and Dr Samir Hasan (Harki Bhambra).

One person wrote on Twitter: "Is that the end of Ruby? I hope not. #GoodKarmaHospital," as another said: "@goodkarmahosp Ruby had better not be leaving #GoodKarmaHospital."

Meanwhile, a third compared the show to another medial favourite, Call the Midwife, as they wrote: "Is Ruby pulling a Trixie and leaving? #CallTheMidwife #GoodKarmaHospital."

Ruby made a dramatic exit at the end of episode two

A fourth shared their theory: "I was wondering if Ruby was leaving and Niki is her replacement. I hope not #GoodKarmaHospital."

If Ruby were to leave, it would come soon after the departure of her former love-interest, Dr Gabriel Varma, played by James Krishna Floyd, left at the end of season three, not long after they finally acted on their obvious chemistry.

The Good Karma Hospital is loved for its drama and cast, but the locations and scenery also make it fan-favourite. The drama is set in a South Indian hospital in the state of Kerala on India's tropical Malabar Coast. However, the series is actually not filmed in India at all.

In reality, the cast and crew film in and around Sri Lanka's Galle district, including the coastal town of Unawatuna, which is a popular tourist hotspot and well-known for its sandy beaches and coral reefs.

