Did you catch the new episode of The Good Karma Hospital? The ITV drama returned for series four on Sunday evening and fans were loving seeing Amanda Redman and the rest of the case back on their screens.

But it seems that fans were left saddened by one detail during the new episode, after realising that Dr Gabriel Varma, played by actor James Krishna Floyd, was nowhere to be seen. It was explained during the hour long episode that the character had retired from the hospital and moved on, but that didn't stop viewers expressing their sadness on social media.

One person said: "Great first episode #GoodKarmaHospital really hope Dr Varma is coming back, he's got to come back.... right? @iJamesFloyd." A second person tweeted: "Where is Dr Varma aka #JamesKrishna? You can't just roll into a new series with no mention of him and the impact he had on #Ruby in the past #GoodKarmaHospital."

A third was equally upset, adding: "So Gabriel has officially resigned?? #GoodKarmaHospital", as a fourth wrote: "@iJamesFloyd missing Gabriel already #GoodKarmaHospital @AmritaAcharia1," followed by two crying-face emojis.

Fans are missing Dr Gabriel Varma on their screens

Despite the fan-favourite character not making an appearance, viewers were pleased to see Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, James Krishna Floyd and Neil Morrissey reprising their roles. Other stars appearing in the show include Darshan Jariwala, Nimmi Harasgama and newcomers Harki Bhambra (Call the Midwife) and Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia).

The synopsis for episode one reads: "Lydia is forced to admit a highly contagious Nipah patient into her hospital when Ruby and new British Asian doctor Samir break protocol in the fight to save the girl's life."

The Good Karma Hospital is loved for its drama and cast, but the locations and scenery also make it fan-favourite. The drama is set in a South Indian hospital in the state of Kerala on India's tropical Malabar Coast. However, the series is actually not filmed in India at all.

In reality, the cast and crew film in and around Sri Lanka's Galle district, including the coastal town of Unawatuna, which is a popular tourist hotspot and well-known for its sandy beaches and coral reefs.

