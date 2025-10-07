Inside Amanda Redman's family life, including husband and famous ex

Amanda Redman is back on our screens in 5's new drama, Murder Before Evensong, which is based on the bestselling novel by Reverend Richard Coles. The 68-year-old actress stars opposite Matthew Lewis in the 1980s-set drama, who plays a Rector, Canon Daniel Clement, who finds himself unexpectedly entangled in a murder case. While Amanda plays Daniel's widowed mother in the new six-part series, her life couldn't be more different away from the cameras. Find out all about her home life below…

Amanda's husband and love life

Amanda is married to husband Damian Schnabel, who is 15 years her junior. The actress met the former mobile phone designer back in 1999, and they dated for four years before splitting. Amanda went on to have an 18-month relationship with actor Adam Rayner before reuniting with Damian in 2006. They tied the knot in September 2010 in front of 200 friends and family at Maunsel House in Taunton, Somerset.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Amanda Redman is married to Damian Schnabel

Before her relationship with Damian, Amanda was married to fellow actor Robert Glenister. The former couple tied the knot in 1984, but divorced eight years later in 1992. While married to Spooks star Robert, it has been said that Amanda encouraged her then brother-in-law Philip Glenister to pursue acting.

© Channel 5 Television / Story Films / Szymon Lazewski Amanda was previously married to Robert Glenister

Amanda's family

Amanda has one daughter, Emily Glenister, 38, from her marriage to Robert. Emily has followed in her famous parents' footsteps and pursued a career in the showbiz industry. She trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and graduated in 2010 before working as a theatrical agent and assistant.

© Photo: Rex Amanda shares one daughter with her ex-husband Robert

WATCH: The trailer for Murder Before Evensong

Opening up about her relationship with her daughter, Amanda told The Guardian in 2015: "I have a wonderful relationship with my daughter. I felt so sad when she moved out – the time goes so quickly – but we're still very, very close. She tells me everything and I tell her most things – I’m her mother, not her best friend."

What is there to know about Amanda Redman’s family?

In 2004, Amanda took part in the BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?, and so has opened up quite a bit about her childhood. She was born in Brighton in 1957 to parents Ronald and Joan, but her father sadly died when she was a teenager.

© Robert Viglasky/AcornTV Amanda stars alongside Matthew Lewis in Murder Before Evensong

After digging into her mother's side of the family, Amanda learnt that she had an uncle that she had never met. Her mother, Joan, had a half-brother named Cyril, who had been born illegitimately before her grandmother Agnes had wed. Cyril was sent to live with Joan's grandmother and was never heard of again, but fortunately, Amanda was able to track down his daughter and meet her face-to-face for the first time.