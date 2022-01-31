All of Us Are Dead: viewers saying same thing about major new Netflix series Have you watched the zombie series yet?

Netflix's new series All of Us Are Dead was released on Friday, and viewers are already obsessing over the hit show. The Korean drama follows a group of students trapped in a high school during a zombie invasion, and it sounds like it is most definitely worth the watch.

Discussing the episode on Twitter, one person wrote: "I'm on episode 5 rn & so far I'd highly recommend 'ALL OF US ARE DEAD' on Netflix to Zombie fans. Fun story & characters, some really creative camera work & choreography. My favourite Korean Netflix show since Kingdom."

WATCH: The Netflix series has been well received!

Another fan added: "How a thriller and horror drama like 'All of us are dead' about students and zombies, can make you mentally and emotionally cry … a rollercoaster of emotions."

A third person added: "Just as we expected, #AllOfUsAreDead is an amazing horror flick with tons of action and comedy as well. Story is great with nail-biting moments. Acting is on point and the zombies are the best set of zombies I have seen in a long time."

Have you watched it yet?

The new series is a massive hit, and is topping Netflix's trending list worldwide. Chatting about the film's success to Edaily Korea, the director, Lee Jae-gyu, said: "I truly can’t believe all the love it has received from so many countries around the world. I think this will come as a great relief to all the actors and staff who devoted themselves to this project for two years."

There is no word about a second season just yet, but viewers have been keen to see more of the series. One person tweeted: "SEASON 2 I'M WAITING FOR YOU," while another added: "THAT'S THE END? WE BETTER BE GETTING #ALLOFUSAREDEAD SEASON 2!!!!"

