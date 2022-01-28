Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix reality show has fans saying the same thing Is the new documentary worth the watch?

I Am Georgina landed on Netflix on Thursday, and viewers already have plenty to say about the new documentary series that looks at the life of Georgina Rodriguez, Cristano Ronaldo's partner.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Munich - The Edge of War

The hit show follows Georgina as she details how her life has changed since meeting Cristiano. With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, the now-reality show star is a model, businesswoman, dancer, influencer, and mother to three children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The new series follows Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina

Fans have been loving the new show, and took to Twitter to praise Georgina and her outlook on life. One person wrote: "Georgina is living the life. I can’t be mad at her becaise babyyyyy whew this is life." Another person added: "Think Georgina is definitely my woman crush. What a woman." A third person tweeted: "I’ve been looking forward to watch #IAmGeorgina. She’s so beautiful & has such a cute style & class! I just love her."

However, others were a little less sure, with one posting: "I’m honestly trying to understand the point of the show but I’m not getting it. She’s a very lucky woman and her life is fabulous sha so if this is what she’s decided to do why not, money isn’t a problem for her. Must be nice ."

Fans are loving the new show

Another person added: "This lady seems sweet (& lucky) and Cris is but honestly, wealthy people need to think more of the environment! You’re having children but are happy you fly by #privatejet just for the kids to see Santa or buy a dress?!?! Think of the world you’ll leave for them!"

MORE: The Witcher: everything we know about season three so far

MORE: Virgin River creator reveals major news that will delight fans

So what is the documentary actually about? The official synopsis reads: "Soy Georgina is an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines.

Are you watching the series?

"Soy Georgina will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal ones. We will experience her day-to-day life with her, her motherhood, her relationship, her travels, her parties... We will get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.