Netflix's In From The Cold: viewers in shock over 'crazy' ending Spoilers ahead!

Netflix's new spy series, In From The Cold, made its debut on Friday and has captured the attention of viewers who have been left in shock after the "crazy" ending.

MORE: Netflix's The Woman in the House ending explained

The eight-part thriller follows single mother and former Russian spy Jenny (Margarita Levieva) who is brought out of retirement from the CIA following a series of strange murders in Europe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catch up on another of Netflix's new dramas Munich: The Edge of War

The final episode revealed Jenny's mother and former boss, Svetlana Petrova (Alyona Khmelnitskaya), to be the culprit of the killings as well as her daughter's kidnapping.

It turned out that Svetlana had sought out revenge after she was prosecuted as a traitor and imprisoned in Russia following Jenny's escape.

MORE: 7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in February

MORE: The Sinner: why was it cancelled and will there be a season five?

Left with no other choice, Jenny kills her mother. In the final scenes, we see that Jenny is living a happy life following the traumatic events, as well as the possibility of romance between her and her CIA colleague Chauncey.

Viewers called for Netflix to release a second series

Viewers watching the series were left reeling from the multiple twists and turns throughout the series and took to Twitter to comment on the shocking ending. One person wrote: "Ermmmmm #INFROMTHECOLD what was that ending," while another added: "#InFromTheCold epic! The twists and turns, #action-packed and ending wow. Kinda worked that bit out but bring on another season! @netflix the writers deserve an award for the show, acting great as well."

Many fans also called for Netflix to bring out a second series of the show, with one person writing: "In From The Cold on Netflix, I wasn't ready for that ending. We're definitely going to need season two ASAP," while another added: "I can't believe I just binged all of #InFromTheCold. I need season two ASAP!!! That ending was…"

Viewers were in shock following the twist ending

A third fan shared a GIF of a shocked face next to the following post: "Me while watching the last scene of #INFROMTHECOLD what? This is craaaazy. Season two right now @netflix."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.