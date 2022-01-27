7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in February

February is about to be a big month for Netflix, as the streaming platform has some seriously exciting new shows coming out! From the return of a fan favourite sweet drama to a true-crime series from Shondaland, here are our top picks for the next few weeks…

Raising Dion season two – 1 Feb

The hit show follows Nicole and her son Dion after Dion develops superhero-like powers. After defeating the Crooked Man, season two continues to follow young Dion as he learns the extent of his powers alongside his mum and Tevin, his Biona trainer. However, after meeting a fellow powered kid, a series of alarming events begin to unfold…

Murderville – 3 February

Arrested Development star Will Arnett plays Senior Detective Terry Seattle, who solves a new murder case with a new celebrity guest star as his partner for every episode – and the guest star hasn't been given a script… and has no idea that is coming. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Sign us up!

Sweet Magnolias season two – 4 February

Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue finally learn who is in the car – which is just the first of many surprises from Prom Night. As friendships flounder, old loves end and new loves begin and long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, Serenity sees a major shift in the balance of power.

Inventing Anna – 11 February

The official synopsis for this much-anticipated true-crime series reads: "A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well.

"But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

Disenchantment Part IV – 9 February

The misadventures of Queen Bean, Elfo and Luci are back for part four oof Matt Groening's hit fantasy series. The mystery of Dreamland’s origins - and the stakes for its future - become ever clearer as our trio - and King Zøg - find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate.

Young Wallander – 17 February

Following his exit from the police force, our hero Kurt Wallander finds himself adrift. However, after taking an opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit presents itself, Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.

However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye.

