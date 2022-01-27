The Sinner: why was it cancelled and will there be a season five? Has Detective Ambrose solved his last case?

Jessica Biel's compelling crime drama has had us all hooked since the moment it first aired back in 2017.

Now the fourth series is available to watch on Netflix, fans want to know if the show has been cancelled and if another series is on the cards.

Will there be a season five of The Sinner?

It looks like Detective Harry Ambrose has cracked his final case as the crime drama has sadly come to an end with its fourth and final series.

To the despair of its fans, it was revealed at the end of last year that the latest season would be the last.

The show's official Instagram account shared the following message when the final series was released in the US in December: "Thank you for joining us on this ride through four incredible seasons. As Harry’s journey on #TheSinner comes to a close, we’re thrilled to have investigated along with you."

The Sinner has concluded with its fourth season

Fans were quick to comment on the post, calling for the show to return. One person wrote: "Hoping another network picks this up," while another added: "Really wish it wasn’t cancelled. It’s so good."

A third person commented: "Love love love this series. Please don’t tell us it’s done."

Why was The Sinner cancelled?

After four hugely popular series, The Sinner has come to an end. Despite being a massive hit with both US and UK audiences, series creator Derek Simonds has said that he always intended to bring Harry Ambrose's journey to an end in the fourth season.

He said in a statement to TVLine late last year: "It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons.

Series creator Derek Simonds always intended for the show to end with its fourth series

"[Universal Content Productions] and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season.

"A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It's been an incredible journey."

