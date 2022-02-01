Hollywood star Josh Hartnett makes surprising comments on Downing Street parties investigation

Hollywood star Josh Hartnett has spoken out about the Downing Street parties investigation, saying that the government should be "afraid".

Josh appeared as a guest on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to promote his new Sky Atlantic series, The Fear Index.

When asked by host Susanna Reid if he had been "gripped" by the current news surrounding the Downing Street lockdown parties and if the government should be afraid, he said: "How could you not be? It's all that's on the news.

"I mean, of course they should be afraid. This doesn't look good. People were having a very difficult time at that time, it's hard to believe that they were living it up."

Susanna agreed, saying the situation had "appalled" and "shocked everybody" before moving the interview on.

Josh went on to talk about his new drama, The Fear Index, which is based on a 2011 novel by Robert Harris and focuses on a scientist-turned-wall street tycoon who becomes the target of a plot to destroy the world's financial markets.

Josh Hartnett stars in The Fear Index

Describing the series, he said: "It's a psychological thriller set in a world of high finance and science and where those two meet. My character is a scientist who used to work at CERN, who is interested in using AI for the benefit of this financial institution that he works for and yet for him it's more about creating the AI."

The Penny Dreadful star said that the original book is based on Mary Shelley's horror novel Frankenstein. "My character would be Dr. Frankenstein and the AI would be the monster," he said.

Josh also revealed that the show addresses one of his own fears. He said: "This show taps into something that's a fear of mine and that's unchecked power.

The Fear Index is available from February 10

"This character is a very intelligent man and he pursues something that he's very intrigued by but he doesn't really have any idea about what will come at the end of it. So I'm all for the peer review process in science and this character was unreviewed, he had nobody looking over him, no watchdog.

"I think something that we all have to fear these days is the powerful having too much power," he added.

The Fear Index airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from Thursday February 10.

