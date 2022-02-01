Susanna Reid reveals feelings of 'panic attacks' over GMB guest's harrowing experience

Susanna Reid has opened up about experiencing feelings of panic attacks while talking to George Linnane, a caver who was rescued from Britain's deepest cave back in November after being trapped for two days, on Good Morning Britain.

MORE: Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard left devastated over the loss of beloved GMB guest

Speaking to George and Melissa Bell, who was initially trapped with him, Susanna said: "A lot of people, when they see what happens with cavers, they think, 'Why on earth would they do it in the first place?' It gives me a panic attack just thinking about it. Seriously I get a feeling of claustrophobia just thinking about it so it's hard thinking about why you'd want to do it and face that risk. What is the attraction?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Good Morning Britain interview

George replied: "It's one of those difficult questions as cavers we all get asked and I'm not sure we truly know how to answer it. There's an element of, if you have to ask the question you probably won't understand it… when people think of caving who don’t cave, they think of claustrophobia and the small stuff, the miserable stuff, but you do it for a reason, to get to the good stuff. The pretty things that you wouldn't see on the surface. It's a different planet down there."

Susanna opened up about feeling claustrophobic

The caver, who is now joining the rescue team who helped to save him, continued: "It'll always be with me in some way. I did have one night in hospital where I didn't get a wink of sleep because I kept remembering it in my head but it only lasted one night.

MORE: Susanna Reid wishes heartfelt goodbye to long-running colleague

MORE: Ben Shephard's quirky home décor is definitely not what we expected

"I think one of the reasons it's not happening is because I've been talking about it a lot and it's helped my brain to process it. Will stuff come up later when I come back to caving? Possibly but I'll deal with it then."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.