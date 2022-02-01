Jeremy Clarkson shares personal photos from new series of Clarkson's Farm The presenter's new show is returning to Prime Video

Clarkson's Farm is coming back! Jeremy Clarkson and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan have shared some brand new photos to drum up excitement ahead of series two of the popular show – and one of them is very personal!

The image sees the happy couple embracing with a passionate kiss as their co-star and fellow farm crew member, Kaleb, looks down at the ground.

WATCH: Did you enjoy series one of Clarkson's Farm?

Other snaps see Jeremy and his co-stars larking about in the countryside as the former Top Gear host drives a tractor with Kaleb sat in the front.

The broadcaster and his long-term girlfriend, who became TV sensations when they released the first season of their reality show last year, will be seen in new episodes as they document more adventures from their life on Diddly Squat Farm.

Filming for season two of Clarkson's Farm is well underway and the new episodes will land on Prime Video as normal. A launch date is yet to be revealed.

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan share a kiss on set of series two

Prior to the first series, Jeremy and Lisa opened up to HELLO! about their time on the farm and what it was like filming their series.

Chatting to HELLO! for our Spotlight digital cover story, Jeremy explained: "I've actually lived on the farm for many years, we had it for all sorts of inheritance tax reasons, but I was very busy with writing newspaper columns, there was Top Gear to start with and then latterly The Grand Tour, as well as other projects and shows."

Series two of Clarkson's Farm is out later this year

He added: "The farm made no money, it didn't cost any money, it was just a nice thing to have. It was run by a chap from the village who was a farmer, and then when he was retiring, I suddenly thought, 'I can do that.'"

The synopsis gives fans a hint of what they can expect from the new episodes: "Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team: tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor 'Cheerful' Charlie, Jeremy's better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and many more.

"Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure."

