Where is Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm and can you visit?

Jeremy Clarkson might have lived on his farm for eight years, but the decision to try his hand at running the farm is something of a new adventure for the presenter and writer.

Along with his girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, the former Top Gear star has been learning all the tricks of the trade and has been documenting it via his new show on Amazon Prime, Clarkson's Farm.

The new series has gone down a treat with viewers, something that Jeremy himself branded a surprise. Taking to Twitter, he said: "I'm genuinely amazed at the response to Clarkson's Farm. Thank you all so much for your kind words."

The popularity of the programme has naturally got audiences wondering about the farm's location and whether they can visit. Intrigued to know more? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime - official trailer

Where is Jeremy Clarkson's farm?

Jeremy and Lisa's farm, which they've named Diddly Squat Farm, is based in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire. The pair decided to leave the hustle and bustle of city life to focus on their time in the country during the height of the pandemic.

The show sees the couple do their best to learn all about the logistics of running a farm from local farmers and agricultural experts, including local resident Kaleb Cooper.

Lisa and Jeremy's farm is located in the Cotswolds

Can people visit Jeremy Clarkson's farm?

Yes! Lisa and Jeremy also run the Diddly Squat Farm Shop that is open to customers who fancy buying local produce from the famous duo. However, it might be best to wait until excitement from the show calms down, as it's been reported that crowds of people attempted to visit the farm shop over the weekend – prompting police to be called on sight to manage the traffic congestion.

Jeremy and Lisa spoke to HELLO! about their time on Diddly Squat Farm

What has Jeremy Clarkson said about his time on the farm?

To celebrate the release of Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy and Lisa gave an exclusive interview with HELLO! in which they discussed their time filming the programme and what made them choose country life.

Starring on our Spotlight cover, Jeremy told HELLO!: "I've actually lived on the farm for many years, we had it for all sorts of inheritance tax reasons, but I was very busy with writing newspaper columns, there was Top Gear to start with and then latterly The Grand Tour, as well as other projects and shows.

Are you watching Clarkson's Farm?

"The farm made no money, it didn't cost any money, it was just a nice thing to have. It was run by a chap from the village who was a farmer, and then when he was retiring, I suddenly thought, 'I can do that.'"

Lisa added: "You know what, it took a little bit of time to settle into. We were both a bit anxious about getting COVID and what would happen if we did, so there was that anxiety. But we got into a routine pretty quickly."

