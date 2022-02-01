Phillip Schofield reveals whether he will present Dancing On Ice on Sunday The presenter appeared on This Morning via Zoom

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is "worried" about being able to host Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's This Morning replacement announced after testing positive for COVID-19

The presenter appeared on This Morning on Tuesday via Zoom and told stand-in presenters Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond that he is "cutting it fine" for the skating show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning viewers complain after on-screen blunder

He said: "There are a number of things that I'm disappointed about. Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not there. We are a little bit worried about Dancing on Ice because I'm cutting it fine for Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

"Then I'm going to miss Gok's [Wan] dumplings," he added.

MORE: This Morning viewers complain after on-screen blunder

MORE: Holly Willoughby opens up about motherhood with rare photo of son Harry and daughter Belle

The father-of-two announced that he had contracted the virus on Monday night, sharing a picture of his positive lateral flow test with the caption: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a facepalm emoji. He revealed his symptoms, writing: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

Phillip Schofield tested positive for coronavirus on Monday

Phillip gave an update during his appearance on the ITV show on Tuesday, saying: "I'm fine. I haven't even got a sore throat now. I sneezed twice and that's it. I've got a slight temperature and that's it.

"This is not what I expected, I've got to say," he added.

Rochelle revealed that she had been exchanging WhatsApp messages with Phillip on Monday night but after testing negative decided to go ahead with presenting the show alongside Alison.

Phillip says he is "cutting it fine" to present Dancing on Ice on Sunday

The Saturdays singer has been standing in for Holly Willoughby for the past two weeks while she focuses on filming for the new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, HELLO! Understands.

The mother-of-three will be fronting the show alongside comedian Lee Mack. The series will "follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on an epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of 'extreme athlete' and well-being icon Wim Hof, AKA 'The Iceman'," the BBC says.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.