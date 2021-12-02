Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery nails festive fashion in stylish tartan suit

Michelle Dockery has proven that tartan never goes out of style! For her latest appearance, the Downton Abbey star stepped out wearing a blue and green tartan blazer and matching pants, which she paired with a simple black T-shirt and chunky gold chain necklace.

The 39-year-old actress let her sleek brunette locks frame her face as she was photographed alongside Andy Serkis and Sadie Frost earlier this week as they joined the jury for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award to shortlist next year's winners.

The award, which has previously been given to the likes of Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart and Daniel Kaluuya, is the only category at the BAFTAs voted for by the public.

The official BAFTA Instagram account captioned the series of snaps: "@andyserkis @sadielizafrost and Michelle Dockery join the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award jury panel. They have the challenging task of selecting 2022's shortlist of new and up-and-coming talent before YOU get the final vote!"

The Lady Mary actress looked sensational

Michelle will be reprising her role as Lady Mary in the highly-anticipated sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is set to be released in March 2022. The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

Speaking at the event, she said of being reunited with her castmates for the sequel: "It's great, we had a really good time. We're like a big family now. And it's always great to get back with the old gang. We had a brilliant time."

The movie's first official trailer was released last month, and fans were delighted and surprised to discover that the follow-up will see the Crawley family travel to the South of France for a vacation. The trailer reveals that the Dowager of Grantham, played by Maggie Smith, has inherited a villa in the French Riviera, and it seems that much of the film will take place in the new location. How exciting!

