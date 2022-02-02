The Teacher: viewers have same complaint after episode two

Channel 5's new psychological drama, The Teacher, continued with its second episode on Tuesday night, and while most viewers have been gripped by the series, some are complaining that it is "unrealistic".

The four-part thriller stars Sheridan Smith as high school teacher Jenna Garvey who is accused of having sex with one of her students, 15-year-old Kyle Hope, but has no memory of the night in question.

In the latest instalment, we saw Jenna once again turn to the bottle after refusing to go to trial and subsequently enter a guilty plea, believing that what Kyle says must be true.

However, we soon learn that things aren't all that they seem as Jenna is accused of sending inappropriate photos to Kyle through an app and by the end of the episode she realises Kyle is lying.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the latest episode, complaining that Jenna's lifestyle is unrealistic. One person wrote: "Always loved Sheridan Smith but everything about #TheTeacher is so ridiculous. It’s so unrealistic. It’s distracting, the main character is a train wreck," while another added: "So… watched last nights episode of #TheTeacher; and couldn’t get past just how unrealistic it is!! When does she mark?! Who would wear a skirt that short to school?! Why does she think it’s ok to swear in front of kids? I get it’s dramatised.. but come on!!!"

Some viewers complained that the drama was "unrealistic"

A third person wondered why Jenna's lawyer didn't give her all of the relevant information, writing: "So why would your solicitor not tell you a social media account was set up as an alias, makes no sense."

After seeing comments about the series being "unrealistic", another viewer defended the show, tweeting: "I think they should make a realistic version of #TheTeacher where everyone just stays up marking until midnight. Occasionally a cat could come and sit on said marking."

The latest episode saw Jenna enter a guilty plea

Many viewers took to Twitter to praise Sheridan Smith's performance in the series, with one person writing: "@Sheridansmith1 is truly doing an AMAZING job in #TheTeacher - we've all had those wild nights with shots where we don't remember anything. She's DEFINITELY innocent. Beautifully played though," while another added: "#TheTeacher is great so far. @Sheridansmith1 is such a good actress, literally never seen a bad performance from her. Looking forward to the last two parts!"

A third person agreed, commenting: "Fantastic performance from @Sheridansmith1 in tonight’s new #TheTeacher. Another quality drama and a brilliant performance from @Sheridansmith1."

