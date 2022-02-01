The Teacher: Where is the Channel 5 drama filmed? The psychological thriller stars Sheridan Smith as a teacher accused of inappropriate behaviour

Sheridan Smith's gripping new psychological thriller The Teacher is set to continue on Tuesday evening.

MORE: Meet the cast of Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher

Viewers have been left engrossed by the Channel 5 drama, but they've also been questioning where the series is both set and filmed. We've done some investigating, and here is everything there is to know about the show's shooting locations...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sheridan Smith stars in the new Channel 5 drama

Viewers will be surprised to learn that while the series is set in Bradford, it's actually filmed somewhere more than 1,000 miles away from the West Yorkshire city.

MORE: Trigger Point: viewers think they have already worked out plot twist

MORE: Around the World in 80 Days: viewers spot major hint for series two plot

It's been confirmed that the four-part drama was actually filmed in Hungary. Cast and crew spent six weeks shooting in capital city Budapest last year. CGI touch-ups were made during aerial shots to help make the Hungarian city's skyline look more like the north of England.

Executive producer Mike Benson told Wales Online that the decision to film in the European country was down to one reason in particular. "We had to film in Budapest for funding reasons, and the team has done a fantastic job making it look like Bradford," he explained.

The series was filmed in Budapest, Hungary

"It was challenging and at times felt like a pressure cooker given the COVID restrictions limited how much cast and crew could socialise and relax together," he continued. "There were points when I didn't think we would get through it, but fortunately we had a really professional team and a really good COVID officer, and we managed it."

Sheridan, who plays the schoolteacher at the centre of the scandal in the series, added: "They found the most amazing locations to use, then they did a day of shooting rooftops in Bradford and suddenly it all links in and you don't think it's Budapest. They've done an amazing job – the magic of television!"

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

She also revealed that after months spent in lockdown, she, along with her co-stars, found the three-hour flight to Budapest "quite nerve-racking".

"It had been two years since we had taken a plane anywhere. But once we got to Budapest all the anxiety went away, and it was a lovely job," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox