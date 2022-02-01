Kelvin Fletcher reveals 'secret desire' away from acting The actor spoke on This Morning

The Teacher star Kelvin Fletcher has revealed that he has secretly "always harboured a desire" to be a teacher.

MORE: Meet the cast of Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher

The actor appeared on This Morning on Tuesday to promote the new Channel 5 psychological thriller, in which he plays high school teacher Jack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching The Teacher?

Chatting to stand-in presenters Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes, Kelvin revealed that playing the role of a teacher in his latest drama brought back memories from his time in school. He said: "It's funny because when you're playing a school teacher, it just brings back all those memories about being a school and teachers have such a significant role, they certainly did in my life, and you always remember your good teachers.

He continued: "As a young teenager, you're at quite a vulnerable stage. For me I was learning, I was acting but becoming a young man and understanding friendships and relationships. There's a lot to take in for your adolescence and teachers are absolutely integral in building your foundations really.

MORE: A look at Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz's romantic love story

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher ditched the countryside for a slick city wedding - see epic photos

"Secretly, I think I've always harboured a desire to be a teacher," he added.

Kelvin plays Jack in Channel 5's new drama

While appearing on the ITV daytime show, Kelvin spoke about his role in the drama. He plays Jack, one of Jenna's (Sheridan Smith) colleagues with whom he flirts with at school, despite having a wife.

When asked by Alison if his character has a sinister side, he teased the upcoming episodes: "I think that's the beauty with all the characters, we see snippets of their lives and at face value, they all seem quite sincere and a real friend to Jenna but then they show episodes of just like, 'Oh actually, can we trust this person? Are their intentions absolutely as wholesome as you'd want and expect?'

The Teacher continues on Tuesday at 9pm

"So that dynamic will play out, not just for my character but the other characters as well."

The Teacher continues on Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 5.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.