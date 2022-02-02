The Gilded Age: viewers have same complaint after episode two Fans took to Twitter

Julian Fellowes' lavish period piece, The Gilded Age, continued with its second episode this week and viewers are making the same complaint about the series.

MORE: The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson is the daughter of this A-list actress - can you guess who?

The new drama is set in 19th century New York and looks at the period of great conflict between 'old money' and 'new money'. The show follows Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves to the city to live with her old money aunts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of the new drama?

The latest episode, which created more intrigue around the mysterious Peggy Scott and saw Marian's lawyer, Tom Raikes, come to town, was slightly shorter than the first instalment, leaving viewers disappointed.

MORE: The Gilded Age: viewers all saying the same thing after episode one

MORE: The Gilded Age boss reveals heartbreaking difference between Downton Abbey and new show

Fans of the show took to Twitter to complain about the shorter running time of 45 minutes, impatient to see the next episode. One person wrote: "These episodes are too short for me," while another added: "Yesterday's #TheGildedAge episode felt too short. Can we please fast forward to next week? I need more Christine Baranski in my life."

Fans complained about the shorter episode length

A third person added: "#TheGildedAge just isn’t long enough! I neeeed more episodes instead of waiting a week," while another agreed, writing: "50 mins is not enough. I want more."

One fan approved of the shorter second instalment, tweeting: "Second episode of @hbomax #TheGildedAge better than the first. 45 mins is better. Leave them wanting more."

The series is proving to be very popular already as the viewership increased by 15 per cent across all HBO platforms from the show's debut. Fans took to Twitter to praise the period drama, with one person writing: "#TheGildedAge on HBO is amazing and everyone who likes Downton Abbey, Upstairs Downstairs, or even just period dramas in general should go watch it ASAP."

Viewers praised the latest episode

Another viewer agreed, tweeting: "Every episode feels like a movie. The writing and the decor are amazing," while another person applauded the outstanding cast list: "The cast of #TheGildedAge is flawless and extraordinary."

The Gilded Age is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with new episodes being released every Tuesday. In the US, fans can catch the series on Monday nights on HBO Max at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.