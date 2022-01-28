And Just Like That: Will Aidan make a comeback in the season finale? Here's what we know There's only one episode of the Sex and the City revival left

With only one episode of And Just Like That left, it seems that fans of the Sex And The City revival series all have the same question: where is Aidan Shaw?

Carrie Bradshaw's former flame, played by actor John Corbett, was reportedly set to appear in the HBO series but has failed to appear so far. So will he be making an appearance in the season finale? Here's what we know…

On the original show, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004, John played furniture designer who had a tumultuous relationship with Carrie following her split from Big.

The two were even engaged at one point but parted ways after Carrie realised that she didn't want to marry him. Despite the fact that Carrie married Big in the first Sex And The City film, viewers last saw Aidan in the sequel when he reconnected with Carrie in Abu Dhabi.

Back in April 2021, it was reported that John would be back. The 59-year-old actor, who viewers would have most recently seen in the To All the Boys Netflix trilogy, told Page Six at the time that he was "very excited" to be reprising his role in the limited series but didn't clarify whether a romantic reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker's character was on the cards.

Viewers last saw John's character in the second SATC film

"I'm going to do the show," he said, adding: "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]. I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

However, John's IMDb page doesn't currently list him as part of the cast of And Just Like That, suggesting that bosses may have decided to cut him out of the show. On top of that, he didn't show up to the series' premiere back in December, and there are no paparazzi shots of him filming with the rest of the cast.

It's worth noting, though, that Chris Noth attended his own character's funeral to throw news outlets off the fact that his character had died in the series opener. It's possible then that the bosses behind the show have been super vigilant with filming John's scenes to make sure that Aidan's return does come as a surprise to viewers.

We'll have to wait and see whether Aidan does make his long-awaited comeback in the season finale - and if he doesn't, there's always the chance he could return in the show's second season.

