The trailer for new spy thriller The Ipcress File is here - and it looks seriously good

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole, along with the likes of Hollywood stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander, is set to star in a new ITV and AMC spy thriller, and it sounds seriously good!

Based on Len Deighton's best-selling novel of the same name, The Ipcress File tells the fascinating story of a criminal who is given the chance to become a spy instead of facing prison time. The new series will hopefully hit screens later this year and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it's going to have viewers on the edge of their seats. Check it out below…

As the synopsis from ITV reads: "In this newly partitioned city, a sharp working-class young man with sophisticated tastes can make a lot of money. Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry's varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up and it all comes crashing to a halt.

"Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away. But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy."

The series will follow spy Harry Palmer, played by Joe Cole

Joe will be taking on the lead role, while Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy plays his assistant, Jean Courtney, and BAFTA award-winning actor Tom stars as Major Dalby, who heads up the counter-espionage unit. Other cast members include Ashley Thomas, Joshua James, David Dencik and Avengers star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Tom Hollander will play Major Dalby who heads up the counter-espionage unit

The one-off series will consist of six episodes, although ITV Studios' Managing Director Ruth Berry previously teased that the show "has potential to run and run" given that The Ipcress File is the first of seven novels about the spy.

There's no news on when the series will be hitting screens just yet, although it seems likely that viewers will see it sometime in the next few months.

