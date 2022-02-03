Murderville: everything you need to know - celebrity guest stars, synopsis, more Meet the show's A-list guest stars here

Netflix's latest binge-worthy comedy offering comes in the form of new murder-mystery series Murderville.

The laugh-out-loud funny series features a number of famous faces as they're tasked with helping the show's lead detective solve a murder. Intrigued? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the series, including all the celebrity guest stars you can expect to see in season one…

What is Murderville about?

The series follows Senior Detective Terry Seattle, played by Will Arnott, as he enlists the help of several guest stars to investigate a series of murders. But there's a fun twist: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script and they have no idea what's coming next.

The celebrity guests tars have no idea what will happen during the episode

As the synopsis from Netflix reads: "Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer."

Who are the celebrity guest stars in Murderville?

Joining the Arrested Development star on his murder cases are six well-known celebrities. The first episode sees him joined by late night talk show host Conan O'Brien as they solve the murder of a magician, while in episode two, he finds support in former NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

Sharon Stone appears in episode five

In episode three, actor Kumail Nanjiani assists him in a case involving the murder of a high-flying CEO and in episode four, the murder of a restaurant health inspector sees him join forces with Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy.

The fifth episode features beloved Hollywood actress Sharon Stone and the sixth and final instalment sees comedian and The Masked Singer US panellist Ken Jeong try his luck at solving a case.

What is Murderville based on?

Some UK viewers may also be wondering why the premise of the series sounds so familiar, and that’s because it’s based on an original BBC series!

The award-winning Murder in Successville ran for three series between 2015 and 2017 and was practically identical to the new series; it featured Tom Davies' DI Desmond Sleet alongside many familiar faces to British TV fans to solve a murder in the silliest ways. There are 18 episodes of the series, and they're available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for those who can't get enough of the Netflix series.

