The Witcher creator shares major update on season three - and fans will be thrilled The Netflix series starring Henry Cavill will be back for more episodes

The Witcher season two may have only hit screens just over a month ago, but fans are already eagerly awaiting the Netflix fantasy drama's third instalment - and it appears that production could kick off any day now!

MORE: The Witcher: everything we know about season three so far

Taking to Instagram this week, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who helms the series, shared with her followers an exciting update on the show's next chapter. She posted a photo of herself as she reunited with several other members of The Witcher crew to discuss all things season three in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched The Witcher season two?

"My #TheWitcher family is back, and I'm so happy I could cry," she captioned the snap, which sparked a huge reaction from fans.

MORE: 6 shows like The Witcher to watch while you wait for season three

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Netflix's The Witcher look like out of costume

"Can't wait to see season three. Top team!!!! Love The Witcher and please don't stop doing this!" one wrote in the comment section below, while another said: "Yay! Can't wait for S3!!!"

A third added: "Loved both seasons, looking forward to the next."

Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently reunited with her 'Witcher family'

What's more, Lauren has also revealed that location scouting for season three has begun. Last week, she shared several photos of potential filming spots, including a secluded country road, a lake and the inside of a barn alongside the caption: "Scouting for S3 of #TheWitcher never disappoints. Ever."

The Witcher team also recently went scouting for season three location

The exciting updates come after Lauren revealed back in December 2021 that season three was still in the early stages - suggesting that the team have been very productive over the last month.

"The creative process is now really just starting," she told TechRadar at the time. "We have the scripts, and now we'll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it's the perfect season."

MORE: The Witcher fans share confusion over major character change in season two

It's been confirmed that season three will be based on The Time of Contempt, the second book in the original The Witcher saga by Andrzej Sapkowski. As readers will know, the instalment sees Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt journey to Aretuza so that Ciri can master her magic, but it's also been teased that there will also be some "dark" moments in the new episodes.

"In season three, we're introducing the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard," Lauren told Polygon last year. "And they don't come off so great. It's a pretty sort of harsh, dark storyline."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox