Snowpiercer season three premiere drops major hint that Melanie is still alive The sci-fi series returned to screens this week

Snowpiercer fans have been desperately waiting for over a year confirmation that Jennifer Connelly's character Melanie is still alive following season two's dramatic cliffhanger ending - and it seems that we may have just got our first clue that she is.

The opening episode of the third season saw Daveed Diggs's character Layton attacked in an underground bunker with a disguised individual who has been living outside the titular train. Later in the episode, he makes his way back to Snowpiercer, carrying the assailant's unconscious body, leading many viewers hopeful that he had found Melanie.

However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that the mysterious survivor was not Melanie but another woman who has been living out in the wilderness named Asha. While fans were initially disappointed, it seems possible that next week's instalment could see Asha, played by actress Archie Panjabi, explain how she - and by extension, Melanie - have managed to survive outside the train for so long.

In fact, sitting down last year for an interview with Deadline, executive producer Becky Clements revealed that a new "big, new" character will be introduced in season three who is connected to Melanie's survival.

In the interview, it was also hinted that viewers have not seen the last of Melanie. While eagle-eyed fans spotted that Melanie does appear for a brief moment in the season three trailer, it's not been confirmed whether her appearances in the new episodes will be flashbacks or - as we hope - new scenes.

Do you think Melanie is still alive?

Fans watching the latest episode were naturally left frustrated after realising that they will have to wait even longer to find out about Melanie's fate. Taking to Twitter, one complained: "Ugh, so that wasn't Melanie? I really hoped it would be. I refuse to believe that she is dead."

Another said: "How many episodes are they gonna make us wait to see Melanie again? Love and respect to the rest of the cast, but the show's not the same without Jennifer Connelly."

A third fan added: "I wish they would let us know if Melanie is alive, even if it was only one scene and they don't find her until the end of the season. It's like torture not knowing #Snowpiercer."

As viewers will remember, the season two finale saw Jennifer Connelly's character make the ultimate sacrifice. With no food and her energy supplies nearly depleted, she left a note for Alex explaining she was wandering into the snow to let the cold take her, leaving behind the data the rest of the train needs to find warmer regions on the planet.

