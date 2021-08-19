Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder celebrates exciting career news

Julia Roberts' husband, Danny Moder, was inundated with congratulatory messages after sharing exciting news with his fans on Thursday.

The Hollywood cameraman posted a video on Instagram to announce the release of his new movie, Flag Day, and his social media followers were stunned by just how good it looks.

Danny was the cinematographer on the thriller and it's been a long time coming since his last feature film was back in 2018.

Danny shared the trailer for his new movie Flag Day

He shared the trailer and captioned it: "FlagDay directed by Sean Penn. We shot on 16mm film. In theaters Friday."

Fans were quick to comment and wrote: "This looks soooooo good! Congratulations," and another added: "Can't wait to see it. Congrats Danny."

Sean isn't the only member of his family to star in Flag Day either. His children, Dylan and Hopper, both have roles in the movie. In fact, his daughter plays the lead character.

Julia and Danny's daughter attended the movie's premiere

The film had its premiere in Cannes recently and Danny attended with his daughter, Hazel, 16. She beamed as she walked alongside her father, who looked every inch the proud parent.

Hazel's public appearance delighted Julia and Danny's fans as they are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life.

The couple share Hazel, her twin brother, Phinneaus, and their youngest, Henry, 14. It's not often that they share photos of their offspring but there are times when Danny just can't help himself.

Henry was the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.

Julia and Danny share three children

The teen was celebrating his birthday and the proud father wanted to wish him happy birthday and show off his amazing skateboarding skills at the same time.

He posted a slow-motion video of Henry pulling off an impressive stunt and wrote: "Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry."

His fans were amazed at just how similar the father-son duo are and commented: "Spitting image, chip off the ol block," and, "mini me! Happy birthday".

