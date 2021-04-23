George Clooney reveals thoughts on ER reboot as he reunites with co-stars The star made his name on the award-winning medical drama

George Clooney has weighed in on whether hit medical drama ER could return following renewed interest in the series.

The 59-year-old actor, who became a household name thanks to his role on the show which ran for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009, shared his thoughts during a live virtual reunion this week.

He and his fellow ER cast members reconvened over Zoom for a table-reading to mark Earth Day and raise funds for co-star Gloria Reuben's organisation, Waterkeeper Alliance.

When asked whether of a reboot could be on the cards, he said: "I don't know. The hardest part is that when you look at the show and consistently over so many years — it would be hard to say that you could do it at the level that we did it. I'm not sure that that's available."

The Doug Ross actor added that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have been rewatching old episodes recently and was reminded of just how good the show was during its heyday.

"This is better than anything I see in film or anywhere. This is stunning. It's stunning work," he said of the season one episode, Love's Labor Lost. "I felt that way about a lot of episodes I watched," he added. "I'm not sure… it's hard to catch lightning again."

The actor made his name playing Doug Ross on the show

His co-star Julianna Margulies, who played his on-screen love interest, Carol Hathaway, agreed: "You can't capture lightning in a bottle twice. I think you have to leave what was so beautiful and move on, because it just feels cheap… It would cheapen it for me."

Meanwhile, one of the show's stars, Ming-Na Wen, admitted she would support a reboot - if only to spend time with the cast again. "I would love to reboot only to be able to hang out with this group of people, the talent," the Jing-Mei Chen actress said. "As you get older, the appreciation level and the awareness is so much greater. Just such great fortune. I would love to have been, even now… just even this, surrounded by these people."

