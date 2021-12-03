George Clooney reveals why he and wife Amal don't have a full-time nanny The Hollywood actor is dad to Alexander and Ella

You'd expect award-winning movie star George Clooney and his barrister wife Amal to have a team of nannies to look after their four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella – after all, that's what famous folk seem to do, isn't it?

But not so, as George himself has revealed in an interview in The Guardian for his new film The Tender Bar. In fact, he and Amal are very much hands-on parents with their children and only employ a nanny part-time.

When asked if he has an army of nannies, George replied: "We don’t, because it’s so important to Amal [to be involved]. We have a nanny four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during lockdown, it was just us – for a full year! I felt like my mother in 1964, doing dishes and six loads of laundry a day."

Wow, we love how down to earth the couple are despite having such busy international careers.

Amal and George Clooney

George and Amal are known for protecting the privacy of their children, be it in England at their Berkshire riverside home or at George's luxury villa on Lake Como in Italy, where the family spend the summer months. In The Guardian interview, the actor revealed how they decided on normal names for their children to give them a little normality in their unusual lives.

He also spoke about Alexander and Ella's personalities and they sound utterly adorable. George revealed that his son "loves to laugh" while his daughter is "very serious".

The couple prefer to keep their children out of the limelight

The Ocean's Eleven star's comments come after he recently revealed how he didn't see children in his future before he tied the knot in 2014.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids," the 60-year-old confessed on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

On discovering Amal was expecting twins, he said: "There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic'. And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl' and I was like, 'Oh [expletive].'"

George added: "[Amal's] sister has twins, and I was gobsmacked because... I was kind of up for one… I love it now and thank God they have each other during the pandemic."

