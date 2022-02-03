Kevin Costner confirms Yellowstone season five It has already spawned spin off 1883

Good news Yellowstone fans! The hit series will be back for a fifth season.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share bittersweet news about 1883

Fronted by Kevin Costner, the show also stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham all of whom will return. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Yellowstone season four trailer reveals Kevin Costner’s character’s fate

Kevin took to Instagram to share the news with fans, asking: "What do you want to happen in season 5? #YellowstoneTV."

"I want John to find some happiness," commented one as another shared: "Jamie to be exonerated by a life saving good deed towards the Dutton family." Others called on Beth to get her "miracle baby" while one fan added: "I want everyone to feel Beth’s wrath! …and to be in the show. Are you hiring?! Lol."

MORE: Kevin Costner gives his daughter away during beautiful country wedding

READ: Last episode of 1883 pulled from schedule - find out why

The show will resume production in May. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series airs on Paramount Plus and has spawned spin-off prequel 1883 with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Yellowstone follows sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States that borders an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park. However, as land grabs make developers billions, he has to enter the corrupt world of shifting alliances, unsolved murders, and hard-earned respect to keep the family property.

Yellowstone's season four premiere reached 14 million viewers, and the season four finale was watched by 15 million total viewers.

The cast has been nominated for best ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," added executive producer David C. Glasser in today’s announcement.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox