Latest episode of Yellowstone prequel series 1883 pulled from schedule - find out why

Since its debut in late December, Yellowstone fans have been loving prequel series 1883, which tells the story of how the Dutton family came to settle in Montana.

The engrossing series, which stars Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill alongside Sam Elliot, has been airing exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday evenings, making it the perfect end of week watch. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that the latest episode, due to air on Sunday 23 January 2022, won't air as planned this weekend.

As a result, viewers will have to wait even longer to find out what will happen to Elsa Dutton following the tragic death of her lover, Ennis, at the hands of bandits in episode five's dramatic showdown. Details on the title and synopsis of episode six have yet to be officially announced but it's been confirmed that the episode will air on Sunday 30 January.

It's not clear why Paramount+ has decided to delay the episode, but it could just be down to scheduling. It's been confirmed that there will not be any more delays for the rest of the series, with the finale set to air in just over a months time on Sunday 27 February.

Ennis was killed by bandits in the latest episode leaving Elsa heartbroken

However, the scheduling shake-up is sure to frustrate viewers as it comes just weeks after the show's latest hiccup. Episode four was likewise delayed by a week for unknown reasons, with show bosses choosing to instead release a behind-the-scenes special titled The Road West.

Meanwhile, fans can at least look forward to some major moments in the rest of the series as it's been confirmed that another major star has joined the cast in a guest-role capacity. Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, will soon find herself in the wild west, portraying a storekeeper named Carolyn.

The casting news comes after 65-year-old Tom surprised fans with a cameo in the second episode of the spin-off series. The Oscar winner played General George Meade in a Civil War flashback.

